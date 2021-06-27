John Morrison on the Origin of ‘Johnny Drip Drip,’ His Level of Creative Freedom in WWE

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently interviewed WWE Superstar John Morrison who discussed his level of creative freedom in WWE, ‘Johnny Drip Drip,’ his wife Franky Monet’s NXT debut, and more. Below are some highlights.

John Morrison on his level of creative freedom in WWE: “Sometimes it’s improv, but I would call it more collaborative. We’re not going to talk or say anything without producers, agents, writers, Vince [McMahon]. As soon as we get anything, we read it and talk to each other. We may say, “These lines are crap. Let’s fix it the best way we can and then go talk to them about our fixes.” It’s not good to be thrown into an office and just say something is garbage. You may say, “You know what I like better is this other option.” We constantly do that. A writer or Vince may agree and say, “This is better. But you know what would be even better? This.” It then evolves…Also, something that is lost on so many people is it takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable and be affected by something. Just being cognizant about that, which I wasn’t during the first run. Doing improv and saying things. We are having fun, but we also work really hard on the promos. Everything you see on TV, it’s a process.”

On his wife Franky Monet’s NXT debut: “I remember coming back from the gym and was super tired. The first thing she says, “Can you go to the ground for a second? I have a few [Mexican submission holds] I want to try on you.” Then I worked on one too. Just being able to do that and talk about the business and talk to someone who I love. Someone I want to spend my life with, it is very special because there aren’t people who really understand all this. She does.”

Morrison on the origin of Johnny Drip Drip: “I was in a car with Franky, and I like to rap a little bit. When a song comes on, I change the words. ‘Who Franky calls when she wants it? Johnny. Whose maneuvers be gnarly? Johnny. Who got that tough paper brawny? Johnny. Who got that famous dog? Johnny. Who got that ‘Drip Drip’ speak? Johnny. Who rolls with his wife in a jeep? Johnny. ‘Drip Drip’ is lit.’ Stuff like that. She’ll say, ‘You know that was good, but you know what would be greater though? If you shut up and let me listen to Cardi B.’ I like music and singing along to things. When Miz and I had our first rap song, I called myself ‘Johnny Drip Drip.’ It kind of took on a life of its own. Then I started using all these water metaphors. I really enjoy using the word moist. It happens to be Franky’s least favorite word. I’ll say, ‘I’m moist by choice babe.’ She’ll say, ‘Don’t ever say that again.’ It’s fun to bug her a little bit. The whole Johnny Drip Drip now is the way I dress, my hair, it’s all my version of what drip is. All that stuff is fun and ridiculous. And I happen to like ridiculousness.”