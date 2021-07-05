John Morrison, Ricochet Release Dueling Promos Ahead of Raw Match

John Morrison and Ricochet are set to face off on this week’s Raw, and the two released dueling promos hyping the match. The two are set to do battle in a rematch of their recent bout, and Morrison posted a video in which he came out of a lake to cut a promo on his opponent.

“Who got this flippy drip started? Johnny,” Morrison said, before launching into a series of similar lines. He continued, “Follow me, Ricochet? Probably not bro. Because you’re dry. You know, a lot of things these days were seeming pretty dry to the flood stud, until Monday Night Raw made the choice to be moist and book a rematch between Ricochet and Johnny Drip Drip. ‘Oh wet yeah!’ Ricochet is fixing to get H2-owned by Johnny Drip Drip this Monday on Raw.”

He went on to say, “You see, there’s a difference between trying things and doing things. And a Ricochet is a copy. An echo of a shot that somebody else took … but let me ask you a question. What’s more impressive, the ricochet or the shot?”

Ricochet then responded with his own promo, saying, “John man, I hear you. That was a really cool promo. I like all your water references; those were really neat. But then you started talking about a ricochet. You better watch your mouth when you are talking about a ricochet. Because you can go ahead and take your shot? But once you take your shot, it’s over and done. Now Ricochet, he’s liable to hit anyone in the proximity at any time, John. It could be you; it could be your homeboy in the wheelchair. It could be anybody in the Money in the Bank Match, John. So go ahead; take your shot. Hope you don’t miss.”