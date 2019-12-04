wrestling / News
Various News: John Morrison Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, ROH Final Battle Hype Videos
December 4, 2019
– John Morrison, who has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, will be the in-studio guest for next week’s episode of The Bump. It streams on Youtube at 10 AM ET.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
– ROH has released several videos hyping up this year’s Final Battle event, which happens on December 13 and 15.
