Various News: John Morrison Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, ROH Final Battle Hype Videos

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Morrison - Formerly MNM

– John Morrison, who has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, will be the in-studio guest for next week’s episode of The Bump. It streams on Youtube at 10 AM ET.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

– ROH has released several videos hyping up this year’s Final Battle event, which happens on December 13 and 15.

Impact Wrestling, John Morrison, ROH Final Battle, Joseph Lee

