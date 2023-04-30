John Morrison Says He’s Spoken With AEW, Likes The Roster There

John Morrison recently confirmed that he has spoken with AEW and is a fan of the roster there. Morrison was on The MMA Hour and was asked by Ariel Helwani if he’s spoken with the company and confirmed he had while noting that his wife Taya Valkyrie is happy there and he likes the roster. You can see the highlights below:

On if he’s spoken with AEW: “Sure, yeah. Like my wife is signed, she’s been there now, it’s week five? She she flew out, it was Wednesday, she flew yesterday. She’s been really happy there.”

On liking the AEW roster: “You know like [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon, I’m really close to. Fenix was a groomsmen at our wedding. Eddie Kingston, yeah like there’s so many guys. I’ve always been a big fan of Mox, [Jake Hager] clearly was at the fight. Jericho, name dropped Jericho in my diss track on Harley, but I got along with him at WWE. Max Caster, grown to like over our mutual love for diss tracks and freestyle rapping, although he’s way better than me. Mark Henry.

“Usually the roster at every wrestling show is pretty damn good. I’m a pro wrestler and I have a lot in common with other pro wrestlers, and I like being in the locker room of guys like that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The MMA Hour with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.