John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie Added To Wrestlecon Supershow
Wrestlecon has announced a match between the married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow this week. It was added that this is the final match announcement for the show. The two will face off in a ‘Dirty Dishes’ match. The best match on the show, voted on by fans, will get a $5,000 reward. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dirty Dishes Match: John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick
* The Briscoes vs. The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)
* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mia Yim vs. Athena
* Josh Alexander, Black Taurus & Ace Austin vs. Michael Oku, Rey Horus & Laredo Kid
* Team Atsushi Onita vs. Team PCO 10-man tag match (partners haven’t been revealed)
