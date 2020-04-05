wrestling / News
John Morrison Wins 3-Way Ladder Match At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
John Morrison won a ladder match at Wrestlemania to retain the Smackdown tag team titles, defeating Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso. Due to circumstances, a triple threat tag team ladder match at Wrestlemania was changed so that only one member from each team was represented. The original match would have featured Morrison with the Miz against both Usos and The New Day. Morrison and Miz have been champions ever since Crown Jewel. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
