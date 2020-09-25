John Morrison Discusses The WrestleMania 36 Ladder Match, Why He Felt He Had Something To Prove

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed the WrestleMania 36 ladder match, why he felt he had something to prove, and much more. You can read his comments below.

John Morrison on the WrestleMania 36 ladder match: “I still feel like I have a chip on my shoulder with something to prove, but especially during that match. I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder with stuff to prove. Everything worked out for me that time. I don’t necessarily like playing it safe – I like taking chances. And there’s a couple of chances I took in that match that could’ve gone wrong. The rope walk for example – it’s a really big risk because I’m not 100 percent on that. I’d say I’m like 50/50. But I’m glad I took that chance, and I’m glad it paid off. The spiral tap out of the corner onto Uso on the ladder – there’s a lot of things in that match that felt good because I was flying really close to the sun, so to speak. Close enough that like if I had gotten burned and I would’ve fallen and it would’ve hurt and been awkward and I didn’t know necessarily that I was gonna be able to do some of the things that I tried. And they all worked.”

On whether having no crowd affected the match: “When I’m in the moment, the crowd gives you adrenaline but I also was just really locked in that day. I have a million things to say about the ropes but if you keep your eye in the corner and diseprect the ropes is what I have in my head – like ‘F U rope, you’re just a rope, I’m walking on top of you.’ For some reason, that’s what I tell myself mentally and that takes me across. I like taking chances. I don’t know what it is about me but I feel like I’ve always been pulled towards stuff that some people say is unnecessary or crazy or high risk. And when you do that, you have to be ready to crash and burn sometimes. At this year’s WrestleMania, some people were saying yeah because there are no people there’s probably a lot less pressure. But it didn’t feel that way to me because I always get more nervous failing or crashing or embarrassing myself in front of my family, friends, and co-workers than I would in front of a huge audience. I know that sounds weird but these little group of people are the group of people I respect the most in the world and they’re all watching.”

