John Morrison Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moment, Biggest Lesson He’s Learned From The Miz

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his favorite WrestleMania moment, the biggest lesson he’s learned from The Miz, and much more. You can read his comments below.

John Morrison his favorite WrestleMania moment: “Gotta be the moonsault off the ladder in Orlando at WrestleMania 24. Either that or when Snoop Dogg’s roadie told me Snoop wanted to buy one of my fur coats. That was pretty rad. It’s a brown thing with leather and crystals and things. He seemed very high this guy at the time and Snoop was also, so I don’t even know if they knew what was going on.”

On the biggest lesson he’s learned from The Miz: “I’ve learned a lot from the guy. I’ll go back to some of that energy stuff we were talking about. He’s always authentically been himself. I don’t think he was ever as introspective as I am about it because I drive myself nuts taking notes and writing stuff down. What he’s always done is authentically be himself, so there are no cracks in like him and his character. There’s no gaps, basically – I believe him. That’s the biggest factor in success or failure in entertainment. If you have cracks and people see through you, it shatters that reality and suspension of disbelief. And you feel like this is dumb, I feel insulted, I’m changing the channel. So because he never does that, I’d attribute a lot of what he’s achieved to that. On TV, you get an arrogant brash character, and there’s also the parts of him that’s a really loyal friend and a guy that’s fun to ride with and tell stories.”

