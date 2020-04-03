John Morrison on WrestleMania Still Feeling Important, Staying in Shape During Self-Isolation

John Morrison spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview discussing WrestleMania and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On doing WrestleMania without a crowd: “I mean, yeah, the atmosphere is a little bit different than an arena full of 100,000 people, but it’s still WrestleMania. It still has this vibe, it still feels like the most important show of the year. It still had that buzz backstage.”

On binging TV while in self-isolation: “I feel like I’ve watched every single action comedy movie out there, so now I feel like I’ve been just looking for good stories that I take longer [to watch]… We’re watching Dave, the Lil Dickie show on FX. It’s new. It’s a good one… Tiger King, I’m on episode five. Yeah, fascinating. In another life, that guy [Joe Exotic] could’ve been a wrestler.”

On what songs he’s listening to: “There’s a song called ‘The Heavy’ by Short Change Hero that I’ve been listening to a lot. It’s got a long intro, but it’s got kind of like this, like, space cowboy like rustic type feel that I think gets me going.”

On his tips for staying in shape during the pandemic: “If you have any cardio equipment, get up on the cardio equipment. If you don’t, you could jump rope. You could do DDP yoga. There’s a million different kinds of home workout type things you can do. My daily routine is some sort of resistance training… I mean obviously no one’s got like a full array of Hammer Strength equipment in their house. But there’s a lot of stuff you can do with pushups and using your body and leverage to change the resistance on your muscle groups. Different kinds of pushups and sit ups. If you have anything to hang off, body weight, mid rows, pull-ups. Squat variations, lunges… Broken up in the small chunks throughout the day is what I’ve been recommending to people.” Greatness is always derived from experience, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to how Morrison came up with his quick-burst workouts. “After I did Survivor and I got voted out, you have to stay there and you’re kind of confined to a small space. And I was there for a couple of weeks. And that’s where I had started this like working out in short chunks idea.”