John Morrison Explains Why He Left WWE For So Long, Why He Returned

John Morrison was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump and talked about why he left WWE for so long and what made him return. Highlights are below.

On why he left WWE for so long: “When I left in 2011, I meant to take like a year off. I wanted to take a year off. I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit, and that year turned in to eight years, it’s crazy how fast the time flew. And part of it was because I was having a lot of fun wrestling for all these places. And every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract, and then they want to have you sign for longer and extend and extend. And I felt like I was really a big part of all these organizations Lucha Underground, Impact, AAA, 5 Star. I was like the guy, the brand ambassador and it was cool having all that autonomy.”

On why he is returning to WWE now: “I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I always meant to come back here and at this point when I realized, I was like, ‘Man, I better get my ass back to WWE before 10 years goes by,’ because time is flying.”

On what fans can expect from him: “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with what I’m coming back with. In all the time I’ve been away, I’ve leveled up my skillset.”

