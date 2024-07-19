John Nord Dealing With Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Launched

John Nord, best known as The Berzerker in WWE, is dealing with some serious health issues. A GoFundMe has been launched which notes that Nord has infections in his knee and blood following a number of surgeries to replace his knee.

The GoFundMe description reads:

John Nord – “Nord the Barbarian” “The Berzerker” – is in a fight to save his leg. John’s had almost 8 months of surgeries to replace his knee is now in a fight against life-threatening infections in both his knee and his blood. Help John in this fight.

The campaign is seeking $45,438 and thus far has raised $4,640.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Nord for a full recovery.