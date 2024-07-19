wrestling / News
John Nord Dealing With Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Launched
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
John Nord, best known as The Berzerker in WWE, is dealing with some serious health issues. A GoFundMe has been launched which notes that Nord has infections in his knee and blood following a number of surgeries to replace his knee.
The GoFundMe description reads:
John Nord – “Nord the Barbarian” “The Berzerker” – is in a fight to save his leg. John’s had almost 8 months of surgeries to replace his knee is now in a fight against life-threatening infections in both his knee and his blood. Help John in this fight.
The campaign is seeking $45,438 and thus far has raised $4,640.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Nord for a full recovery.
