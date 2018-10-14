John Oliver Takes WWE to Task Over Saudi Arabia Deal

– John Oliver put WWE in his crosshairs for a minute on Last Week Tonight for the company’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. You can see a clip from Sunday’s episode below, which features Oliver discussing WWE’s ten-year deal to host shows in Saudi Arabia and how the Greatest Royal Rumble event was full of Saudi propaganda.

WWE has come under fire for the deal and for its plans to have Crown Jewel take place in Riyadh on November 2nd after reports broke that Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, who has been critical of the Saudi government, was possibly kidnapped and murdered after being lured into the Saudi embassy in Turkey.