John Silver’s Next Challenger Announced For BTE Championship On Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the announcement of the next challenge for the BTE Championship, Matt Hardy taking credit for a lot of things, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander have a faceoff in a hallway.

* The Young Bucks celebrate the release of their new book.

* Leva Bates once again gets a victory against Kip Sabian in their video game challenge.

* Anna Jay shoves Stu Grayson, then grabs a drink before leaving. Grayson wants some support from his fellow Dark Order members, but he doesn’t get it.

* Matt and Nick Jackson are trying to find their book at Barnes and Noble and see it in the romance section.

* Kenny Omega is getting therapy while Matt makes the joke about Omega’s next action figure needed purple marks on his shoulders.

* Michael Nakazawa adds baby oil to the turnbuckle, but he claims he’s doing it to keep the ring clean. Trent slips off the ropes and realizes what Nakzawa did, which sets up their match on this week’s AEW Dark.

* Highlights of the Young Bucks’ match against Top Flight.

* Brandon Cutler and Frankie Kazarian get in an argument over spot monkeys, with Kazarian continuing his streak of anger.

* John Silver has Chili’s for the Dark Order and he messes with Anna Jay. Evil Uno wants everything to discuss what they’re thankful for and Colt Cabana shows up as they talk about him doing the Nakazawa impression. Uno mentions that he’s thankful for his friends and we get a message saying “Happy Thanksgiving from the Dark Order.”

* Matt and Nick talk to Top Flight after their match, and Matt Hardy joins to say they wouldn’t be there without the Hardy Boyz. Hardy takes credit for a lot of things going on in AEW as the Young Bucks feel old about Top Flight watching them as kids.

* Big Money Matt makes an appearance while the Young Bucks get coffee before Penta El Zero M arrives, and it’s actually Hardy, who takes credit for the “no fear” concept.

* John Silver announces the One Chip Challenge for his next BTE title challenger. They go to a second chip challenge, with Trent defeating Super Panda, Luchasaurus, Ricky Stars, and Aaron Solow. That sets up Silver vs. Trent in a mustard throwing challenge next week for the BTE Championship.