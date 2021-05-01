John Silver On TNT Title Match With Darby Allin, When He Could Return From Injury, Brodie Lee Tribute Show

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, John Silver discussed the emotions surrounding the Brodie Lee tribute show, his TNT title match with Darby Allin, and much more. You can read his comments below.

John Silver on the emotions surrounding the Brodie Lee tribute show on AEW Dynamite: “It was very important to do that. It was very difficult and emotional, but I definitely wanted to be a part of it. So, I’m glad I was a part of it. It was just tough. It was important, but it was tough. It was painful, but something like that had to be done. I think AEW did the best possible show. They did right by [Brodie]’s family in the best possible way and really paid tribute to Brodie – such an amazing person, amazing wrestler, amazing dad, and amazing husband. I think they did everything they possibly could to make it special for the fans and for us as friends and for his family.”

On his TNT title match with Darby Allin: “I was happy with everything. I know a lot of people were watching and talking about it and a lot of people reached out to me randomly from companies everywhere. Some people I don’t even talk to often were hitting me up and saying how much they liked the match and how much they were rooting for me. It was really cool to see how much people were invested. I thought the match went really well. Obviously, I hurt my shoulder during the match. I also bashed my head on the concrete. I had a huge knot on the back of my head. I hit my head, and Alex (Reynolds) jumps over the railing and I’m like, ‘Alex, I’m fucked.’ I look over and the camera is right there and I’m like, ‘Ah shit, a camera.’ I moved my arm. ‘Ah, my shoulder is fucked.’ It just sucks to get hurt and now I have to take a little bit of time off. I won’t be away from TV, though. It was just really cool to have a main event match for a title and people were really invested.”

On how the injury happened and when he could return to the ring: “It happened when I went over the guardrail. I landed on my left shoulder, but I hurt my right shoulder. I tried to post with my right and everything got stretched out. I got the MRI, and it turns out I’ve had a torn labrum for a year. Once the inflammation goes down, I have to strengthen around the labrum and then I’ll be back. My range of motion is already getting better. I’ll be back sooner than I think. I’m already doing legs at the gym and doing cardio.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Angle Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.