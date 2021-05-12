John Silver Doesn’t Think He Needs to Always Express Anger to Show His Toughness

– AEW wrestler John Silver recently took part in a Q&A session with Ad Free Shows, where he discussed his personality for his wrestling character and not needing to constantly show anger. Below is an excerpt from John Silver (via Fightful):

“Most people don’t know this but, I can make a joke and then beat the shit out of someone. It doesn’t matter to me. I don’t think I always need to be angry because that doesn’t make you a tough guy. I can joke around and then choke you out. I do kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. I did amateur wrestling growing up. It’s not in my personality to be angry and try to be a tough guy. I’d rather make you laugh and then break your jaw then say, ‘I’m going to beat you up.’ It’s a cliche. I can act like myself. I can joke around and then beat the **** out of you in the ring.”