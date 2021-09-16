John Silver, Evil Uno and Others Comment on AEW Giving Opportunities To Independent Wrestlers

A group of AEW wrestlers posed for a photo that was posted to Twitter, commenting on being on the independent scene until AEW gave them an opportunity. The photo includes Evil Uno, Matt Lee of 2point0, referee Bryce Remsburg, Colt Cabana, Jeff Parker of 2point0, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds and Chuck Taylor. It also includes Dasher Hatfield, an indie wrestler who was part of an AEW Dark taping.

Silver wrote: “From 24 hour road trips and $50 pay days to AEW.”

Remsburg added: “No matter where you go, never forget where you came from.”

Evil Uno said: “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”

From 24 hour road trips and $50 pay days to AEW pic.twitter.com/ESXHyUTdTD — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) September 16, 2021

No matter where you go, never forget where you came from. 💙 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEiMa37zK4 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 16, 2021