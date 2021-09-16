wrestling / News
John Silver, Evil Uno and Others Comment on AEW Giving Opportunities To Independent Wrestlers
A group of AEW wrestlers posed for a photo that was posted to Twitter, commenting on being on the independent scene until AEW gave them an opportunity. The photo includes Evil Uno, Matt Lee of 2point0, referee Bryce Remsburg, Colt Cabana, Jeff Parker of 2point0, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds and Chuck Taylor. It also includes Dasher Hatfield, an indie wrestler who was part of an AEW Dark taping.
Silver wrote: “From 24 hour road trips and $50 pay days to AEW.”
Remsburg added: “No matter where you go, never forget where you came from.”
Evil Uno said: “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
From 24 hour road trips and $50 pay days to AEW pic.twitter.com/ESXHyUTdTD
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) September 16, 2021
No matter where you go, never forget where you came from. 💙 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEiMa37zK4
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 16, 2021
Started from the bottom, now we're here. pic.twitter.com/wZ1PDQUSaQ
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole on How His Appearance at AEW All Out Was Kept a Secret, When He Made His Decision
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage
- Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win