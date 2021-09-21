John Silver Gets Help From Alex Reynolds in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite sees John Silver finally get help for his recent issues in the form of his old buddy Alex Reynolds. You can see the video for the episode below, along with a recap:

* We start off with the TITLE SEQUENCE right off the bat this time, no cold open.

* Nick Jackson is signing autographs and taking pics with fans and says he’s doing pretty good. We then see him going shoe shopping with Brandon Cutler. No Matt Jackson, because he’s sleeping. Nick says he “couldn’t handle it.” Nick says that Matt, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole missed out, and they show off their buys.

* John Silver is backstage at Dynamite/Rampage and and says that he’s going to “milk” Bear Bronson. He throws cups of half & half at Bronson and runs off as an annoyed Bronson stands up to give chase.

* Brandon Culter approaches Adam Cole and asks him to take Frankie Kazarian out, saying that he calls himself the Elite Hunter but is honestly more of a Cutler Hunter at this point. Cole pats Cutler on the shoulder and asks him to do Cole a favor: please shut up, because he has some work to do.

* We then get backstage footage of Cole making his entrance for his match against Kazarian.

* Milk tells Ryan Nemeth that he needs to stop being so sad all the time, saying that he knows about “Michelle” and how her head got chopped off but he says Nemeth needs to worry about his head. He suggests meditation, so Ryan goes to the beach to meditate with a guided voice. The voice tells him to breath in and out, and keep it up. He is told to let his mind go blank and not think his thoughts about foil creatures from other dimension or dairy products becoming evil. The voice says there is no Michelle — and definitely don’t look in the trunk.

* We get the BTE Championship contest between Matt Lee and Colt Cabana. This week there are a bunch of numbered bottles and they have to knock them down with a thrown roll of tape in the least number of throws. Cabana needs 15 throws, while Lee only needed eight so he wins and retains.

* Leva Bates is backstage and a guy hands him a note from Peter Avalon. She takes it, reads it, and immediately asks the guy if he’s screwing with her. He says no, and it’s not Peter messing with him either. Leva says it says Alex Reynolds has been gone because he has a wife who just had a baby, which she doesn’t believe and says isn’t true, calling it “dirt sheet bulls**t.”

* John Silver is drunk backstage and walks up to Leyla Hirsch, babbling at her and calling her a silly girl. Leya takes his drink away and he tries her drink, thinking it’s pee. He offers her a spot in the Dark Order and she says sure even as she’s backing away out of the camera shot. Alex shows up and says they need to talk, saying that they left on a bad note and it’s taking a toll on him, saying he’s drunk “like that time in Mexico.” Alex says it’s time to sober up and he isn’t sure when Hangman will be returning, so they need to continue and start recruiting again. Silver says, “Maybe Batista?” Reynolds agrees and they walk off as we close out.

