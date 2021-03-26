John Silver Gives Update On His Shoulder, Will Be Out 4-6 Weeks

John Silver suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was believed he may have had a dislocated shoulder, but Silver said the doctor at the time didn’t believe it was that serious. In an update on Twitter, he revealed that he will miss 4-6 weeks of ring time as a result.

He wrote: “Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks. Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage.”