wrestling / News
John Silver Gives Update On His Shoulder, Will Be Out 4-6 Weeks
March 26, 2021 | Posted by
John Silver suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was believed he may have had a dislocated shoulder, but Silver said the doctor at the time didn’t believe it was that serious. In an update on Twitter, he revealed that he will miss 4-6 weeks of ring time as a result.
He wrote: “Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks. Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage.”
Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks
Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Thunder Rosa Reportedly Forced to Withdraw From Warrior Wrestling Match With Kylie Rae
- Keith Lee Reportedly Sidelined For Health Reasons, Not Cleared Yet
- Christian Cage Says Current Schedules Make It Easier For Older Wrestlers To Perform
- Arn Anderson On When He Realized WCW Could Go Out Of Business, Booker T As Last World Champion In WCW