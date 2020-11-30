John Silver Defends BTE Title & Hangman Page Ponders Joining Dark Order In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features John Silver defending the BTE Championship against Trent, Hangman Page looking in on the Dark Order, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* Private Party discuss trying to get payback on Santana and Ortiz, which eventually leads to Ortiz eating a spicy chip and freaking out once they leave.

* Brandon Cutler is pondering the differences between a hard camera and soft camera, and Frankie Kazarian loses it on him. Kazarian then yells at Marko Stunt and chases him away.

* Highlights from last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

* The Young Bucks are playing basketball, but Matt Hardy arrives and says he’s glad they’ve taken the ball in AEW. Hardy continues playing up his new character and wants them to change their attitude towards him.

* Kip Sabian wants a rematch with Leva Bates, so he tells Brandon Cutler to send her a message that she’s done.

* The Dark Order hang out, and John Silver is upset about losing to Hangman Page, while Anna Jay isn’t happy about losing to Hikaru Shida. Colt Cabana shows off his new face, and then Silver hugs 10, and Anna hugs Stu Grayson before calling him a little bitch. Evil Uno delivers a positive message as Page looks in at them.

* Jurassic Express have a discussion with Super Panda as Anna Jay and Tay Conti walk by. Conti admits to Luchasaurus she isn’t into dinosaurs, which leads to and her and Anna embracing with Panda.

* John Silver successfully defends his BTE Championship against Trent in the Mustard Packet Throwing Challenge.