wrestling / News
John Silver Jokes That MJF Should Be Paying To Be On AEW TV
John Silver is the latest AEW star to be asked about MJF’s situation with the company, and he had a firmly tongue-in-cheek response. MJF has been off AEW TV since he cut a promo on the post-Double or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite yelling at Tony Khan to fire him, and Silver was asked about the situation during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. You can see a couple of his joking highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On whether MJF should get a raise: “No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think. [laughs] I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think.”
On MJF’s irritating traits: “MJF is standing when the plane lands. He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”
There’s no word on when we might see or hear from MJF next.
More Trending Stories
- Athena On How Long Talks With AEW Went Before She Signed
- Hangman Page Gives His Reaction To CM Punk’s Botched Buckshot Lariat
- Shayna Baszler On Her Frustration With Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, How Rousey Changed Women’s Fighting
- Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win