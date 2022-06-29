John Silver Jokes That MJF Should Be Paying To Be On AEW TV

John Silver is the latest AEW star to be asked about MJF’s situation with the company, and he had a firmly tongue-in-cheek response. MJF has been off AEW TV since he cut a promo on the post-Double or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite yelling at Tony Khan to fire him, and Silver was asked about the situation during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. You can see a couple of his joking highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On whether MJF should get a raise: “No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think. [laughs] I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think.”

On MJF’s irritating traits: “MJF is standing when the plane lands. He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”

There’s no word on when we might see or hear from MJF next.