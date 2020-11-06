John Silver On Breaking Out on Being the Elite, His Character Translating to AEW Dynamite

John Silver has become a breakout star of the Dark Order thanks to the group’s Being the Elite segments, and he talked about his success on the show with Living the Gimmick. You can see some highlights and the full audio below:

On his sense of humor being on display in the group: “I never knew that’s what’s expected or wanted from me. Especially being in The Dark Order gimmick, you think of, ‘Okay, creepy cult guys that are brainwashed to be in this group basically.’ So I just did this look consistently, tried to act vicious when I was in the ring. But then when I started doing BTE, they were like, ‘Why aren’t you doing this on TV?’ I was like, ‘S**t, how was I supposed to know? I thought I was being–‘ So but now, it’s almost like a challenge to be even more out there and ridiculous and outrageous. It’s like, ‘Okay, now I can just be myself, I can just be me.’ Now you’re just seeing John Silver be actual John Silver.”

On working with Brodie Lee: “We just6 went in, and once we started doing these bits, it was like natural chemistry, especially on camera. I mean, in real life too, but on camera you can clearly see it, something just clicks. But even backstage, like we joke around and he’s just, he’s been great. He kind of helped us have more of an identity. Especially on TV, where it’s like, ‘Okay, he is the leader, he is the big guy, he is the s**t, the strong muscle, f**king top dog and we are like his fricking like, corporation almost. So, it kind of made us feel like we knew more of our direction, too, just having that.”

On his character not yet translating fully from BTE to Dynamite: “The main thing about Dynamite is it’s only two hours. And we have such a large roster, we have really a lot of people. So ideally of course — and ideally for everyone, not just ideally for us. But you want to be able to explain everything, show this, show that, have this vignette, have this promo. But you just can’t get it all in. Especially like, these people are in a big feud, these people are going for the title. It’s hard, you’re fighting for two hours of time and every minute is huge. So, it’s just a time thing right now.

“I really hope we get an opportunity to have another show eventually and, just so that we can show off this stuff a little bit more. But I think, now, you’re seeing a John Silver on TV that is John Silver on BTE. Maybe not 100% the same, maybe it’s a little bit, tiny bit toned down. But at least, okay, now they kind of get what I am now. I guess.”

