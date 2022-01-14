John Silver On Working With Adam Cole, Experiences With Brodie Lee

John Silver recently discussed his experiences working with both Adam Cole and Brodie Lee. Silver was a guest on Barstool Wrestling’s show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with Adam Cole: “I wrestled once at an indie show years ago. I met him a few times too, but we weren’t like best friends or anything. It was just one of those things where we had really good chemistry, like when you just talk to someone and it’s there.

“He’s a really nice guy, so it’s easy with him. We had the idea of us trying to recruit him and that kind of exploded a bit. We had the idea of us cutting his hair, and he was like, ‘Let’s do the name change and the manager stuff.’ I didn’t even realize those were a thing. We had to do all of them.”

On his experiences with Brodie Lee: “Me and [Brodie] had such good chemistry. He would get in my face and scream at me, calling me a little bitch, and I had to try not to laugh. Our chemistry was so good that Tony wanted us to do it on TV. He was like, ‘You guys have to do this on TV. I’m thinking a Raven, Stevie [Richards] type thing.’ We started doing it on TV a little bit. Chemistry like that, you feel it, and you have to do something with it.”

On his personal experiences with Brodie: “He’s one of those guys that no one has anything bad to say about, ever. I don’t think anyone’s done an interview where they said they didn’t get along with him. He got along with everyone. Such a good guy, such a family man. He always wanted to get home to see his family right away. He never went out with everyone. He was so naturally funny and such a good guy. You can’t say anything negative about him.”