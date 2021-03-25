John Silver Possibly Injured In AEW Dynamite Main Event

It appears as if John Silver may have been injured in the main event match of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Silver battled Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and Allin won with a Canadian Destroyer. During the match, Silver went over the railing and landed roughly on the other side, as you can see below.

After the show went off the air, Allin cut a promo and said, “I don’t think anybody here knows, but I’m pretty sure you dislocated your shoulder about halfway through that match,” Allin said. “But g*ddamn, did you put everything into it! And I’m down to do it anytime again. Thank you, John. Thank you.”

Sting and Darby talk to the crowd and Darby thanks @SilverNumber1 who dislocated husband shoulder apparently! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHVdzUlQPR — Ryan Mulligan #TornadoDDT (@WasabiRyo) March 25, 2021