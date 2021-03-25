wrestling / News
John Silver Provides Update On His Possible Shoulder Injury
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
As reported last night, John Silver may have suffered some type of shoulder injury last night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, as Darby Allin said after the match Silver might have dislocated his shoulder. In a post on Twitter, Silver gave an update.
He wrote: “Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.”
Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021
Also have a nice little knot on my head from landing on the concrete. Not my night pic.twitter.com/MYaQ9ITqEf
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021
