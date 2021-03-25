John Silver Provides Update On His Possible Shoulder Injury

As reported last night, John Silver may have suffered some type of shoulder injury last night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, as Darby Allin said after the match Silver might have dislocated his shoulder. In a post on Twitter, Silver gave an update.

He wrote: “Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.”

