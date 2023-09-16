John Silver Replaces Evil Uno For Tonight’s AEW Collision Match

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that John Silver will replace Evil Uno in a match with Anthony Bowens on tonight’s Collision. The storyline reason appears to be that Dark Order simply changed their minds who will represent them. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages

* Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

* We’ll hear from Jay White