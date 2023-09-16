wrestling / News

John Silver Replaces Evil Uno For Tonight’s AEW Collision Match

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that John Silver will replace Evil Uno in a match with Anthony Bowens on tonight’s Collision. The storyline reason appears to be that Dark Order simply changed their minds who will represent them. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages
* Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver
* The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks
* We’ll hear from Jay White

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading