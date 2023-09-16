wrestling / News
John Silver Replaces Evil Uno For Tonight’s AEW Collision Match
AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that John Silver will replace Evil Uno in a match with Anthony Bowens on tonight’s Collision. The storyline reason appears to be that Dark Order simply changed their minds who will represent them. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Britt Baker
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages
* Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver
* The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks
* We’ll hear from Jay White
Tonight, 9/16
State College, PA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@SilverNumber1 vs @Bowens_Official
When Bowens said he'd fight any Dark Order member, they'd implied he'd face Dark Order "I", but they've added a "V" at the end, number IV
John Silver! pic.twitter.com/QV5cKZc0DE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2023