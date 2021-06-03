John Silver Says The Dark Order Doesn’t Want Another Leader

After the releases of names like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black from WWE yesterday, some fans online had suggested that one of them could become the new leader of The Dark Order in AEW. Black had an occult gimmick in WWE while Braun was a partner of Brodie Lee whey were both in the Wyatt Family. However, John Silver took to Twitter to tell fans that his group doesn’t want anyone else to lead them.

He wrote: “The Dark Order doesn’t want or need another leader. We already had the best.”