AEW News: John Silver Gives Update On Knee After Dynamite, Nyla Rose Goes After Serena Deeb

– John Silver took to social media to give fans an update on his status after his match on Dynamite. Silver, who teamed with Alex Reynolds and Hangman Page against Matt Hardy and Private Party in a losing effort, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

My knee is ok! Just bruised — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 17, 2020

– Nyla Rose attacked Serena Deeb on tonight’s Dynamite. Rose came out to attack Deeb and Big Swole after the two beat Ivelisse and Diamante, only to be run off by Red Velvet:

All hell broke loose post-match!

All hell broke loose post-match!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/g3wKW4WeDP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

