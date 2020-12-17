wrestling / News

AEW News: John Silver Gives Update On Knee After Dynamite, Nyla Rose Goes After Serena Deeb

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Reynolds John Silver

– John Silver took to social media to give fans an update on his status after his match on Dynamite. Silver, who teamed with Alex Reynolds and Hangman Page against Matt Hardy and Private Party in a losing effort, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

– Nyla Rose attacked Serena Deeb on tonight’s Dynamite. Rose came out to attack Deeb and Big Swole after the two beat Ivelisse and Diamante, only to be run off by Red Velvet:

– The latest Dissecting Dynamite breaks down last night’s AEW Dynamite.

