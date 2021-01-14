wrestling / News

John Skyler Cleared From ACL Injury, Set to Face Eric Young on Jan. 30

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier this year, John Skyler revealed he was injured during his AEW Dark match against The Dark Order. He announced today that he’s finally been cleared from the injury, which you can see below.

Skyler is currently slated to return to the ring on January 30 for Lariato Pro Wrestling at New Years Clash. He will face Eric Young in a singles match.

Eric Young, John Skyler

