John Skyler Cleared From ACL Injury, Set to Face Eric Young on Jan. 30
January 14, 2021
– Earlier this year, John Skyler revealed he was injured during his AEW Dark match against The Dark Order. He announced today that he’s finally been cleared from the injury, which you can see below.
Skyler is currently slated to return to the ring on January 30 for Lariato Pro Wrestling at New Years Clash. He will face Eric Young in a singles match.
Been watching from the shelf for 8 months.
Time for the view to change.
1/30/ #2021 pic.twitter.com/gQhDVe5X0g
— #2021 (@TheJohnSkyler) January 14, 2021
Been waiting 30 weeks to say this…..
“Officially. Cleared.” pic.twitter.com/HZhoHNfapc
— #2021 (@TheJohnSkyler) January 14, 2021
