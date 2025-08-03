John Wayne Murdoch Gives Update To Fans After Getting Set On Fire JCW Powder Keg

John Wayne Murdoch found himself set on fire at JCW Powder Keg, and he gave an update on his health on Sunday. Friday’s show featured a match between Team GCW and Team GCW, during which Murdoch found himself on fire after being suplexed through a burning door requiring officials and others tried to put the flames out.

Murdoch, who was taken to the hospital, posted to Twitter for an update to fans, writing:

“Just got released from the hospital, I’m in pain but alive and breathing and that’s all that matters! My bad luck continues just wish it would take a break and let me live a little lol!”

He added in a follow-up post that the situation “could’ve been much worse.”

No word on how much time, if any, Murdoch will have to miss.

