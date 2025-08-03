wrestling / News

John Wayne Murdoch Gives Update To Fans After Getting Set On Fire JCW Powder Keg

August 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW Powder Keg Image Credit: JCW

John Wayne Murdoch found himself set on fire at JCW Powder Keg, and he gave an update on his health on Sunday. Friday’s show featured a match between Team GCW and Team GCW, during which Murdoch found himself on fire after being suplexed through a burning door requiring officials and others tried to put the flames out.

Murdoch, who was taken to the hospital, posted to Twitter for an update to fans, writing:

“Just got released from the hospital, I’m in pain but alive and breathing and that’s all that matters! My bad luck continues just wish it would take a break and let me live a little lol!”

He added in a follow-up post that the situation “could’ve been much worse.”

No word on how much time, if any, Murdoch will have to miss.

