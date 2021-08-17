Various News: Johnny Candido Releases Rap in Honor of Chris, JBL & More Set For Highspots Auctions Signings

– The brother of Chris Candido has released a rap track in honor of his brother, Balls Mahoney, and more. Jonny “Candido” Rhea posted the song online, which you can check out below. Titled “Wrestling Heaven,” it references several of the wrestlers who were part of his life including Candido, Mahoney, Axl Rotten, Trent Acid, and Bam Bam Bigelow among others:

I got to the studio & made “wrestling heaven”, a song I’ve been really wanting to make, hope you like it pic.twitter.com/VJ86To3tF8 — jonnycandido (@Candido118) August 14, 2021

– Highspots Auctions has announced several virtual signings, which you can pre-order here. The schedule is:

August 17: Taylor Rotunda (aka Bo Dallas)

August 19: Orange Cassidy

August 24: Ron Simmons

August 29: JBL

August 31: Lilian Garcia