wrestling / News

Various News: Johnny Candido Releases Rap in Honor of Chris, JBL & More Set For Highspots Auctions Signings

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Candido Sunny

– The brother of Chris Candido has released a rap track in honor of his brother, Balls Mahoney, and more. Jonny “Candido” Rhea posted the song online, which you can check out below. Titled “Wrestling Heaven,” it references several of the wrestlers who were part of his life including Candido, Mahoney, Axl Rotten, Trent Acid, and Bam Bam Bigelow among others:

– Highspots Auctions has announced several virtual signings, which you can pre-order here. The schedule is:

August 17: Taylor Rotunda (aka Bo Dallas)
August 19: Orange Cassidy
August 24: Ron Simmons
August 29: JBL
August 31: Lilian Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Candido, Highspots, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading