WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole Train For NXT Takeover, WWE Now to Live Stream WM Week, Rey Mysterio Drives Pace Car

– WWE posted video of Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole as they train for their match at NXT Takeover: New York. You can see the twenty-two minute featurette below:

– The company also shared this video of Rey Mysterio driving the pace car at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 last month:

– WWE Now will live stream this week to cover WrestleMania Week. The full schedule of the upcoming streams, which are on WWE’s Facebook, Twitter pages and YouTube accounts, is below:

* Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston and Johnny Gargano talk about the state of WWE “Then, Now and Forever” — Thursday, noon ET

* Ali, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Bianca Belair sit down for a roundtable discussion about the future of WrestleMania — Friday, noon ET

* The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection and The Revival discuss the state of tag team competition in WWE — Saturday, noon ET

* Live WrestleMania preview featuring WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan with Rowan, Kurt Angle, WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss and more — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET