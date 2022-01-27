Johnny Gargano Addresses His Name Being Chanted At AEW Dynamite

Johnny Gargano heard the chants for him from tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to address them. Tonight’s episode saw the fans in the arena chant “Johnny Wrestling” at various points during the show.

Gargano posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday night after the show, writing:

“I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you’re excited to see me back at it. It’s scary to step away because your insecurities say “they’ll forget about you”.. but you haven’t forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling”

Gargano finished up with WWE in December and is taking time away from the ring as he prepares for the arrival of his and Candice LeRae’s child next month.