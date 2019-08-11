WWE News: What Happened After NXT Takeover Went Off The Air, Identity Of Extra In Matt Riddle/Killian Dain Segment, Montez Ford Attempts A Tribute To The Rock

– After NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Johnny Gargano received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Center. As he got to the top of the ramp, he was greeted by NXT General Manager William Regal, who shook his hand and gave him a hug. According to some fan in attendance, the feeling seems to be that Gargano has been called up to the main roster. You can see a clip of what happened below.

– One of the extras in the segment between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain was SMASH Wrestling founder Sebastian Suave.

– During The Street Profits’ match with the Undisputed Era tonight, Montez Ford paid tribute to The Rock, first by attempting the People’s Elbow and then successfully hitting the Rock Bottom.