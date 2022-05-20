Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and Others React To Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave of Absence From WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon announced that she will be taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan will be taking over many of her duties while she is gone. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to the news, including Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and more.

Gargano wrote: “You’re the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family.”

Bliss added: “We love you @StephMcMahon.”

You can see more responses below.

You're the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family. ❤️ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 19, 2022

Steph ! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always! ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 19, 2022

Thank you, @StephMcMahon!! You deserve it. Enjoy your family! 🙏🏻❤️ — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 19, 2022

Thank you for everything ❤️ we love you 🙏🏻🙌🏼 https://t.co/alZR6brbEY — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 19, 2022

♥️ — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 19, 2022

You’re a queen, Steph! We love you! ❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 19, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 19, 2022

Family always first. Thank you for always being so cool to us. 🙏🏽❤️ — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) May 19, 2022

❤️❤️ — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) May 20, 2022

Thank you for all of the opportunities over the years and more importantly all of the wonderful conversations. Sending our love to you and your family and I look forward to working together again down the road, Steph. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 19, 2022