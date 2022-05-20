wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and Others React To Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave of Absence From WWE

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon announced that she will be taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan will be taking over many of her duties while she is gone. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to the news, including Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and more.

Gargano wrote: “You’re the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family.

Bliss added: “We love you @StephMcMahon.

You can see more responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading