Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Expected To Make Wrestling Return ‘Soon’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expected to return to wrestling ‘relatively soon’, although it’s unknown where.

It was noted in the past that there are people pushing for LeRae to signed to AEW. Meanwhile, Gargano reportedly has an “open door” in WWE. However, it’s unknown if he’d get pushed to the level he was with NXT’s change in direction and it’s unknown what would be done with him if he went to the main roster. Impact is also a possibility but he’d make less money there.