Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Expecting Their First Child
WWE has announced that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expecting their first child, who will be born in February of next year. The couple also posted photos to social media making the announcement.
411 would like to congratulate the happy couple on the upcoming addition to their family.
The secret's out! Our team is getting a little bigger..
The best is on the way!
👶❤ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/wUxo3ktgqC
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 12, 2021
