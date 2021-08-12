wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Expecting Their First Child

WWE has announced that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expecting their first child, who will be born in February of next year. The couple also posted photos to social media making the announcement.

411 would like to congratulate the happy couple on the upcoming addition to their family.

