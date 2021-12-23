Johnny Gargano Says Bron Breakker Will Be a Star For a Long Time, Praises Britt Baker

Johnny Gargano recently shared his thoughts on two of wrestling’s rising stars in Bron Breakker and Britt Baker. Gargano talked about the two on a recent Twitch stream, reflecting on how Baker was one of the people he trained and praising her passion for the industry.

“She’s kind of one of my original kids,” Gargano said (per Fightful). “She’s Austin and Indi’s, I guess, older sister. She used to travel from Pittsburgh to Cleveland while she was in school, to train with me and Candice, I mean, that that shows you right there… I say this all the time. You can teach a lot of people how to do headlocks, hammerlocks, and how to do this thing, and how to do this correctly. But you can’t teach someone to love this. You can’t teach somebody to go above and beyond.”

He continued, “Britt obviously went above and beyond to try to become good at this and that just comes from a place of love. That’s when you know you got a diamond. I say this all the time about people at the Performance Center. People get paid to train and be able to get paid to learn how to wrestle, but you can’t teach someone to love this. But when you find that person who’s that like athletic freak who also loves this, that’s when you got that diamond.”

Meanwhile, Gargano also named Breakker, who is currently set for a collision with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year’s Evil in two weeks, as a diamond in the industry. He noted, “[ Breakker is ‘the truth.’] how I mentioned earlier, like earlier by earlier I mean, like 30 seconds ago, when he mentioned the diamonds, the guys that get it, he’s one of them. He’s gonna be a star for a long, long time.”

Following the clip going online, Baker tagged Indi Hartwell on Twitter and the two had a nice exchange, as you can see below: