Johnny Gargano’s Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two Official
We now know who Johnny Gargano will face on night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver thanks to tonight’s Gauntlet Match. Bronson Reed won the six-man match on night one of the NXT Takeover event, last defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Gargano’s North American Championship will be on the line in tomorrow’s match. Our live coverage of the show is here.
.@swerveconfident & @LEONRUFF_ don't feel like waiting.
The #GauntletEliminator starts right now on @USA_Network, simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/v40h9ObuPC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
WHAT. A. REVERSAL 🤩 #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator @LEONRUFF_ @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/LcDnPBpm3Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
.@LEONRUFF_ wanted to welcome @bronsonreedwwe to the #GauntletEliminator with open arms. #NXTTakeOver 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zluBFBnorH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
You've got yourself a deal, @CGrimesWWE. 💴 🤝 💴 #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/Vaq0wLtxnD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2021
The 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒍 strength of @bronsonreedwwe = ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator @swerveconfident @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/Gwy9tMxLBl
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
Is @DexterLumis still 𝒊𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒅, @CGrimesWWE? 🧟♂️
👁 #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator pic.twitter.com/7SPZ04eEth
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2021
The #GauntletEliminator is finally underway as @swerveconfident & @LEONRUFF_ are locked in a fierce battle before the next competitor enters! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/u7jI7nDg8r
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘭—@bronsonreedwwe has no time for talking. Welcome to the #GauntletEliminator, @LAKnightWWE! You're gonna have so much fun. 😂 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ztAjaA8oME
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
Sleep tight, don't let @DexterLumis bite! 👁 #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/GPEkyjbPFr
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
It's down to the final three! @swerveconfident, @bronsonreedwwe and @CGrimesWWE battle to survive the #GauntletEliminator! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/2rid8zkrKL
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
.@swerveconfident is all of us right now. @bronsonreedwwe will 𝒏𝒐𝒕 quit! #NXTTakeOver #GauntletEliminator pic.twitter.com/yN4Ut7r4DU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2021
.@bronsonreedwwe ran the GAUNTLET, BEAT the odds, and WON the #GauntletEliminator on Night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Up next, an #NXTNATitle match with @JohnnyGargano on Night 2! pic.twitter.com/kQTyyktAly
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
