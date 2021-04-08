Johnny Gargano’s Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two Official

We now know who Johnny Gargano will face on night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver thanks to tonight’s Gauntlet Match. Bronson Reed won the six-man match on night one of the NXT Takeover event, last defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Gargano’s North American Championship will be on the line in tomorrow’s match. Our live coverage of the show is here.