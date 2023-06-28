wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Set for MITB Watch Party, WWE NXT Highlights, Hype Video For Balor vs. Rollins
June 28, 2023
– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are set for the official Money in the Bank watch party in Brooklyn this Saturday. It happens at the Dave & Busters on 625 Atlantic Avenue. Those who attend have a chance to win Wrestlemania 40 tickets in Philadelphia. If you wish to attend, you can register here.
– Speaking of Money in the Bank, WWE has released a video hyping the World Heavyweight title match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
