Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Segment Set For This Week’s NXT

This week’s NXT will take another trip into Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s home. WWE has announced that tomorrow’s episode will see the couple invite viewers into their home for a new vignette.

The announcement reads:

Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano invite the NXT Universe into their home

Hospitality is clearly “The Gargano Way.”

Via Twitter, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae revealed they will once again invite us into their home tomorrow night. If prior evenings in the Gargano household are any indication, the black-and-gold brand’s self-proclaimed Power Couple will have plenty to say, especially after seeing NXT North American Championship and NXT Women’s Championship opportunities slip through their fingers in recent weeks.

What a wonderful Wednesday night it's going to be as The Power Couple™ invite you in to our home once again. The Gargano's have some bones to pick and to chew.. It may also be the most anticipated on screen debut in NXT history. pic.twitter.com/DiU0jb01qM — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 11, 2020

THE Power Couple invites you to be our guest in our house once again. Pawdmé is so excited! She can’t even decide what to wear for her big debut tomorrow night on @WWENXT! See what she chooses ONLY on @USA_Network (It’s a pretty big deal) pic.twitter.com/SH1dKPithc — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) August 12, 2020

As Johnny & Candice prepare to open their door for the NXT Universe less than two weeks before NXT TakeOver XXX, Johnny Wrestling and The Poison Pixie also teased the NXT TV debut of their puppy, Pawdmé Amandalorian Amidala Wrestling Gargano.

Don’t miss what promises to be an eventful evening with the Garganos tomorrow night on WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.