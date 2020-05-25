wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Set For This Week’s The Bump

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s episode of The Bump will host NXT’s power couple in Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae. The official Twitter account for the weekly WWE show announced Gargano and LaRae for Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The show extended the invite and Gargano accepted.

The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.

