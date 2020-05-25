wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Set For This Week’s The Bump
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
This week’s episode of The Bump will host NXT’s power couple in Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae. The official Twitter account for the weekly WWE show announced Gargano and LaRae for Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The show extended the invite and Gargano accepted.
The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.
Hey, @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae!
Looking to make reservations for Breakfast With The Garganos this Wednesday. Some time between 10am and 11:30am ET…
Any openings?
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 25, 2020
☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️!!!!
We’ll see you Wednesday, bright and early. 🌞 @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae #WWETheBump https://t.co/NS6QCQloE6
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 25, 2020
