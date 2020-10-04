wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae To do Twitter Q&A Before NXT Takeover 31

October 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 93020 Johnny Gargano Candice LeRae

NXT Takeover 31 takes place tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center, with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae set to do a Twitter Q&A before the show. LeRae posted to Twitter announcing the news:

“Before The Power Couple wins GOLD at #NXTTakeOver, we’re going to answer some of your questions! Use #AskTheGarganos…and if you’re lucky, we’ll respond!”

LeRae is challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonioght’s show, while Gargano tries to capture Damian Priest’s NXT North American Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover 31, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading