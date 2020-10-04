wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae To do Twitter Q&A Before NXT Takeover 31
October 4, 2020
NXT Takeover 31 takes place tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center, with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae set to do a Twitter Q&A before the show. LeRae posted to Twitter announcing the news:
“Before The Power Couple wins GOLD at #NXTTakeOver, we’re going to answer some of your questions! Use #AskTheGarganos…and if you’re lucky, we’ll respond!”
LeRae is challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonioght’s show, while Gargano tries to capture Damian Priest’s NXT North American Championship.
Before The Power Couple wins GOLD at #NXTTakeOver, we’re going to answer some of your questions! Use #AskTheGarganos.. and if you’re lucky, we’ll respond! pic.twitter.com/u20m8EKGxO
— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) October 4, 2020
