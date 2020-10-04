Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae To do Twitter Q&A Before NXT Takeover 31

NXT Takeover 31 takes place tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center, with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae set to do a Twitter Q&A before the show. LeRae posted to Twitter announcing the news:

“Before The Power Couple wins GOLD at #NXTTakeOver, we’re going to answer some of your questions! Use #AskTheGarganos…and if you’re lucky, we’ll respond!”

LeRae is challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonioght’s show, while Gargano tries to capture Damian Priest’s NXT North American Championship.