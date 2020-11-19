wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Unbox Undertaker Action Figure, Stock Down
November 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae got a chance to unbox the new Undertaker 30th anniversary action figure on The Bump. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $41.47 on Wednesday, down $0.76 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.16% on the day.
