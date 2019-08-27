wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Meet Baker Mayfield, More Raw Highlights, The Great Khali Featured on WWE Playlist
August 27, 2019
– WWE released the first episode of a new digital web series, WWE Fandom With Vic Joseph. In the first episode, Joseph, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae visit the 2019 Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield. You can check out that video below.
– Below are some additional video highlights for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video today featuring highlights of The Great Khali destroying wrestling legends. You can check out that video below.
