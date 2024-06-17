Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae On When They Finalized Their Contracts For WWE Return

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae recently revealed when they learned their contracts were finalized for their WWE returns in 2022. The two took some time off from WWE earlier that year after their first child was born, and they did a new vlog where they were at a local WalMart in Cleveland that, it turns out, was where they found out their deals were done.

“We’re in WalMart right now,” Gargano said (courtesy of Fightful). “A little known fact for everybody. We were actually in this area right now, in WalMart, when we got a text from our agent that our contracts were finalized with WWE. The deal was done. Negotiations were done.”

He continued, “Everything was agreed upon right here in this spot in this WalMart. Looking for a printer. Hunter [Triple H] texted us shortly after that and said, ‘LFG.'”

Gargano and LeRae are now part of the Smackdown brand.