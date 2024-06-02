Johnny Gargano Can’t Wait To Beat Up Grayson Waller On WWE Smackdown

Johnny Gargano will battle Grayson Waller on this week’s WWE Smackdown, and he can’t wait to beat his old rival up. Gargano and Waller have a lot of animosity with each other, with Waller having sent Gargano from NXT back in December of 2021, and the DIY member said on Smackdown Lowdown that he’s looking forward to battling Waller this week.

“You know, me and Austin Theory have a bit of a complicated history,” Gargano said (per Fightful). “Me and Grayson Waller, it’s a lot less complicated. I hate his guts. He’s a piece of garbage. I can’t wait to beat the hell out of him.”

He continued, “Will that get us one step closer to the WWE Tag Team Titles? I hope so. But I am going to take some pleasure in just beating him up. That’s going to be awesome.”

Waller and Gargano will mix it up on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which airs live on FOX.