WWE News: Johnny Gargano Chases Tommaso Ciampa At Performance Center, Zack Ryder Plays With Action Figures, John Cena Shares Backstage Photos From Kids Choice Awards,

– WWE has posted a video showing Johnny Gargano attempting to chase down Tommaso Ciampa at the WWE Performance Center. Ciampa cost Gargano his NXT career and Gargano has been trying to get vengeance ever since.

– John Cena shared photos of backstage rehearsals at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Cena will host the event, which airs tonight.

Rehearsals before #KCA2018 have been super fun, but meeting these young folks is always the best part of my day. Thank you to @Nickelodeon for helping make it possible. pic.twitter.com/6iIZyyXoqC — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018

– Zack Ryder posted a photo on Twitter of his and Jeff Jarrett’s action figures hugging. He hopes to do the same at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.