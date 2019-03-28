wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Talks Being Rejected By WWE In 2015, Chuck Taylor Responds With Rejection Letter Photo

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about being rejected by WWE back in 2015 and noting that he still has his rejection email.

Eventually, AEW’s Chuck Taylor replied with “me too,” and actually shared a photo of his rejection email from Canyon Ceman, the Senior Director of Talent Development for WWE.

The email reads: “I hope you are well. I wanted to follow-up per our conversation at the end of your tryout. WWE does not have an opportunity for you in our developmental system. Future opportunities may be available in the form of a ‘Rhyno’ type loop/shot, as the NXT TV and touring brand evolves. Please keep me updated on your contract status, so we know if you are available for such opportunities. Thanks again for your effort and professionalism at the tryout, it was noticed and appreciated. Regards, Canyon Ceman.

article topics :

Chuck Taylor, Johnny Gargano, Joseph Lee

