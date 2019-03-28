Johnny Gargano Talks Being Rejected By WWE In 2015, Chuck Taylor Responds With Rejection Letter Photo

In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about being rejected by WWE back in 2015 and noting that he still has his rejection email.

I still have my rejection email from my @WWE tryout back in 2015. I look at it from time to time to remind myself how far I've come and why any of this happened to begin with. I didn't take "no" for an answer. I fought for a chance.. But I couldn't do this by myself.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 28, 2019

It didn't matter if it was a dark match in Full Sail or my 1st TakeOver at the Barclays Center.. YOU chanted "Johnny Wrestling".. YOU believed in me.. and they listened. We fought together to make any of this happen. We will fight to make one last dream come true in New York. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 28, 2019

Eventually, AEW’s Chuck Taylor replied with “me too,” and actually shared a photo of his rejection email from Canyon Ceman, the Senior Director of Talent Development for WWE.

The email reads: “I hope you are well. I wanted to follow-up per our conversation at the end of your tryout. WWE does not have an opportunity for you in our developmental system. Future opportunities may be available in the form of a ‘Rhyno’ type loop/shot, as the NXT TV and touring brand evolves. Please keep me updated on your contract status, so we know if you are available for such opportunities. Thanks again for your effort and professionalism at the tryout, it was noticed and appreciated. Regards, Canyon Ceman.”