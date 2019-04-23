wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Visits Cleveland Browns, Miz & Mrs. Preview Clips, New Episode of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Donut Show
– Johnny Gargano visited the Cleveland Browns and brought the NXT Championship with him. The Browns posted the following to Twitter on Tuesday:
Thanks for bringing the belt by, @JohnnyGargano! pic.twitter.com/ARE8BZk8Om
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 23, 2019
– Here are some new previews for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which airs tonight on USA Network after Smackdown:
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville posted the latest episode of their “DAMANDYZDONUTZ” YouTube series. This episode sees the two visit Evelyn’s Bakery in Sioux City, Nebraska:
