Johnny Gargano Says Being From Cleveland Helped Get Him Where He Is Today

Johnny Gargano doesn’t believe he’d be where he is now in WWE if he wasn’t a Clevelander. Gargano is a native of the Ohio city, which hosted SummerSlam this weekend, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of the PPV where he talked about growing up in the city.

“I don’t think I would be where I am today if I wasn’t born in Cleveland, Ohio,” he said. “It just hardens you. It builds you into a certain type of person. People come to our city all the time and talk crap about us. They say we’re this, we’re bad, we’re whatever, our city sucks.”

He continued, “It makes you harden and makes you work harder to prove people wrong.”

Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown.